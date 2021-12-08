Mourinho: “With CSKA we will try to win, hoping for a surprise in Ukraine” – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

The words of the coach: “What we want to give to the fans is different from the results we have. But one thing is too obvious: the fans are real Roma fans, they don’t care about winning or not”

The next opponent of the Rome it will be there CSKA Sofia. Against the Bulgarians it will be discovered whether the Giallorossi will pass first or second in the group. José Mourinho, before leaving with the team for Sofia, made statements to the microphones of Sky Sport: “

How do you restart in the Conference League, what kind of mentality and attitude do you expect? “Look, today I talked to the players and I told an example that I lived. I was at Manchester United in the Champions League and we and Juve had already qualified for the round of 16. To finish first we had to beat Valencia and not Juventus. he had to win against Young Boys. We didn’t believe it, we thought that Juve would win easy and therefore our match didn’t have much meaning. We lost us, and Juve lost too. And I tell you that the feeling is that you listen to an idiot. We have to go there tomorrow and win, then if Bodo wins we are second and we go to the playoffs in February. What cannot happen is that Bodo does not win and we also do not win. We know of our difficulties, of the many injuries , we know that in this moment every player we lose is a disaster. We have seen the field, there is a meter of snow, it will obviously be very difficult. We must also rest some players by force, I already tell you Rui Patricio, Smal ling and Mkhitaryan, they will not come with us. But let’s go with the best possible group to win the game.

Speaking of feeling, there is an incredible feeling that continues with the public, there was a full house against Inter and will be there in the next games. What do you feel like saying? “Obviously what we want to give to the fans is different from the results we have achieved. One thing is very obvious: the fans are real Roma fans, they don’t care about winning or not winning. I would also say that it is easier to cheer on a team that always wins. , it is more difficult to prove that it is the team of your heart when the results are not the best. But from the beginning we knew what to expect, obviously we did not think about all these problems together. Because beyond a squad you start to building, we expected the difficulties inherent in this construction. But Covid, injuries and suspensions all together is too much, especially when you play against a team like Inter that if you look at the bench you don’t need to look at the pitch, they are more strong than us. In that situation they weren’t stronger than us, they were much stronger than us. For this reason we are always united and calm, we want to win this game but we must also think and be a little scared of these negative things happening. For this reason Rui Patricio who has always played, Smalling, who comes from a major injury and who has played the last three games in a row 90 minutes in a week, Mkhitaryan, who is not very young, who plays in a role that demands a lot from him and who has always played, these three must necessarily stay at home. “

As this season is going, which started very well and then saw a bit of difficulty, today is it more difficult to try to win the Conference League or finish fourth? “If you put things separately, if you tell me ‘now the Conference starts and for the next three months we only play the Conference League’ I tell you that we have the team to compete with even the strongest teams like Tottenham and Rennes but also with the teams coming from the Europa League who are obviously stronger. The problem is that from January to the end of May we have to play three competitions and with the accumulation of these competitions it is difficult to say how we will arrive at a particular match. “the problem of the difference between team and squad, this is a difference. You look at Milan, Inter, Juventus, Napoli and Atalanta, obviously they are teams of great strength. Look at the Conference League: there are no longer small teams from small countries,” this no longer exists in football, all teams have potential, but at the same time there will be important teams and teams that will come from the Europa League, for example tomorrow one between Napoli and Leicester could go down re in the Conference League, I wish Leicester for Italian football. With the squad we have we have to go from game to game and always make the next game the most important game. “

If we don’t win maybe there is a surprise in Ukraine and then you don’t take advantage of it. We have to go and try to win. Beyond that we have lost the last two league games and if we can finish this cycle of two defeats without the third obviously it’s better. The results are the consequence of many problems, it is not a period of negative results: it is a time of problems and which obviously leads to a negative result. Rui Patricio, Smalling and Mkhitaryan will not be with the team. Rui has played all the games and you have to let him breathe and give Fuzato a chance to play. Smalling has had a tough injury, played three games in a row and Mkhitaryan always plays, every minute, even now that he’s been playing in midfield he gets more miles. Then there are the injuries of Pellegrini, El Shaarawy and Carles Perez. With everyone else we will go there and try to win, then see if any surprises happen in Ukraine.

