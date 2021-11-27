Mourinho: “With Torino it won’t be easy. Mancini could play in midfield “- Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

The words of the Special One: “The situation has improved, but with Cristante and Villar positive and the disqualification of Veretout the problem has moved to midfield. There are 3 players missing, 2 of whom are absolute owners and a quality option”

Tomorrow there Rome will drop at 6pm against Turin to give continuity to the results obtained against Genoa and Zorya. Mourinho took part in the press conference to present the match. These are his words:

What Turin do you expect tomorrow? It is easy to understand that Torino defend well and with their own style. They are a good example of a defensive style of play and it is not easy. Looking at the numbers, they don’t grant goals or opportunities. We will have to do a good offensive test to be able to score goals.

You played 3 because there were no full backs, will you come back to 4 tomorrow? Good question that must have an objective answer. I don’t want to answer you. The situation has improved, but with Cristante and Villar positive to the covid and the disqualification of Veretout the problem has moved to midfield. There are 3 players missing, 2 of which are absolute owners and a quality option like Villar. With El Shaarawy, Vina, Karsdorp, Smalli, Kumbulla, Ibanez and Mancini we have the possibility to play 4 or 5. Before we only had one option.

Tomorrow the Olimpico will be full. Did you expect this support? Does it give more energy when you play at home or does the Roma stadium inspire more fear as an opponent? I knew the passion, I expected all the love for the team and I felt it immediately. Before the culture in Italy could not be compared to the English one where every game was always sold out. I am very pleased to see a positive evolution. The fans have not only seen victories, but we have lost, drawn, played very well and played poorly. They come anyway and see a team playing for them. This makes the fan feel empathy and connection. And it is for this reason that even in the Conference there were many despite the rain. Against Torino and Inter it will be better to play for us, but also for the opponents. If we have responsibility in this euphoria, we like it.

Roma scored 7 goals in Serie A in the last quarter of an hour of the first half and 7 in the last quarter of an hour of the second half. Does this show the team’s patience to hit opponents at the decisive moments? I’ve never seen it this way. We don’t wait to score, there is no right moment, every minute of the game is. The greatest characteristic of our team from an emotional point of view is that we always go to the end. It never happened that we gave up, not even when we lost against Milan 2-0, or at 0-0 against Napoli. We always push to the end.

After the game with Zorya he talked about the sacrifice of his players. With this in mind, could Mancini be the midfielder tomorrow? Of course, mainly because we have all the central defenders available. If it is up to any of them to make the sacrifice they have to do it. Ibanez played from left-back to 4 and if necessary he will also make the right. If Mancini has to play more defensive midfield he will. Certainly he cannot play full-back Zaniolo or Vina as a striker. There are players like Cristante, Mancini, Mkhitaryan who are multifunctional for us. Their availability and quality in order to do this is essential.

November 27, 2021 (change November 27, 2021 | 21:07)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link