Mourinho’s mad joy and Djokovic’s tears

Passion is everything, in life as in football. And «if you only know about football, you don’t know anything», says José Mourinho. Message that we send out to all the students of Italy who have just returned to school in attendance, and in particular to Pippo (not Inzaghi, leaders in B with Brescia) who on the first day shows up in class with the sports suit to face not the school year, but what he defines as “his first season after Covid”. As if it were the championship, already. So, football magister vitae? Maybe. Let’s go back to Mourinho and to escape for the 2-1 victory of his Roma against the very pimped Sassuolo di Dionisi who “attacks from 9 and defends from 4”, Eraldo Pecci docet from the seat of Domenica Sportiva (Rai 2, thanks to the management by Jacopo Volpi the only in-depth program that is followed). We are amazed by the enthusiasm of the 58-year-old Portuguese “Specialone” who, having reached his bench # 1000, still shows the same true enthusiasm as his first career victory. El Shaarawy’s goal, in the 91st minute, made him jump with mad joy right under the Curva Sud. A propitiatory race that, by Romanist tradition, goes from Bruno Conti to Totti and reaches the Giallorossi Pharaoh who transmitted it to the Wizard of Setubal. A gritty raptus as that of his ancient predecessor, the Roman tribune de Trastevere Carletto Mazzone who had such a shot, but with anger, in Brescia, when the Atalantines insulted his deceased mother. Return to childhood. “It was a child’s run,” said a candid Mourinho. Images that reconcile with a sport that is too often debased by everything, including the pandemic. In order for the show to continue, Zeman also said it to the Manifesto (interview on “Alias” by Pasquale Coccia), the applause of the people, the warmth of the audience and also the healthy teasing of the Curva fans, as long as it remains confined to the fences of the civilization. And then we need the samples. Even an old Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a gypsy Tempo tail is enough to illuminate the San Siro and knock out the most immobile Lazio of the last five years. Zlatan the terrible at 40 – he turns them on 3 October -, full of ailments that he masks with the tiger’s gaze, now enters the field as Sylvester Stallone enters the ring of the Rocky VIII set. Ibra looks like one of those superheroes of wrestling, in fact even children get excited at the sight of uncle Zlatan, tough with adults and tender with the little ones. And if he scores, with an empty net to Lazio of the scribe Sarri (he took more notes in 90 minutes than Gianni Brera in a life in the press box at the Meazza), even the Rossoneri grandmother shouts for a miracle. Power of the “ic” factor in the surname of talented footballers, as Gianni Mura wanted. And the same goes for tennis where Nole Djokovic was and remains number 1 even in defeat. At the US Open Djokovic surrenders to Medvedev who stopped everything in the final. Everything but the human cry of Nole who missed the big chance of the Grand Slam, but has finally won the affection and sympathy of the Flushing Meadows fans.

© All rights reserved