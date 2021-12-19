Sports

Mourinho’s move that changed Zaniolo

ROME – They didn’t stop him, don’t stop him. How long these lasted 514 days? Nicolò Zaniolo now it’s free. Free to celebrate, to think, to plan. The anxiety is over, go in peace. He had been waiting for this goal for a year and a half, from that day to Ferrara when he dribbled half of Spal, before he plunged back into a ligamentous ravine. And now he no longer has to perceive theanxiety of the number zero. TO Bergamo, not just any field, the player he was is back: a promise of a champion, who only in the continuity of games and confidence will be able to complete the path started in 2018 with the talent label. A little bit of patience, nothing else.

Roma annihilates Atalanta: social media are unleashed between ironies and teasing

Roma annihilates Atalanta: social media are unleashed between ironies and teasing

Zaniolo, class and power

Watch if you can the first time of Atalanta-Rome. The second, after excessive athletic effort, counts for less. Focus on the first half. In the spaces that Gasperini recklessly gave him, on which Mourinho had studied the game instead, Zaniolo was the detonator of the victory. […]He was right Mourinho then, that’s right on the eve of the away from home he had underlined his progress, inviting critics to “leave him alone, because his season numbers are strange and the goals will come”. He sensed that theAtalanta would have been theopponent right for enhance it the characteristics of an unstoppable counter-attacker. And yesterday after the game he praised the “emotional stability” after the initial yellow card that at other times would have sent him into confusion.

Rome, what poker at Atalanta: first league goal for Zaniolo

Rome, what poker at Atalanta: first league goal for Zaniolo

