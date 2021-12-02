Mourinho’s phrase about Zaniolo: that’s what he meant
ROME – A Mourinho of few words after the defeat at Dall’Ara against Bologna. The Roma coach did not answer the journalists’ questions but, both on television and in the conference, he made a brief but significant comment. First on the team’s performance, then a separate chapter on Nicolò Zaniolo.
The words of the Special One on the Giallorossi talent had an important media sounding board immediately after the game but also the day after: “I speak against my interests, but if I were Zaniolo I would start thinking about not staying in Serie A for a long time because I feel bad for him for what he has to suffer. If I were him I would go abroad because it is becoming impossible for Nicolò to play. ” Important statements and controversies by Mourinho. Not against Zaniolo of course, but to protect the boy. In fact, the coach sent a clear message to the refereeing class that he has also against Bologna little protected the boy, whistling only two fouls against him. “Zaniolo was massacred in football by the Bologna players”, the comment of the fans that is the most popular among social networks and radio. And this attitude of the opponents obviously he was also noticed by the Giallorossi bench and by Mourinho who wanted send a clear message to The Hague and to the opposing teams who – according to the coach – do not spare Zaniolo from hard and foul contrasts.
Rome, Zaniolo and the Premier League temptation
But what could be the right championship for Zaniolo? The answer is simple and the great admirers of the Giallorossi’s talent confirm it. The Premier League would be the ideal place for Zaniolo if he really decided to change the air to be better protected and to be able to play football without continuous stop for the fouls of the opponents. English football is more physical, it is true, but less foul and in the fields of the United Kingdom the boy would also have more field to express all his quality. The Tottenham di Conte does not lose sight of Zaniolo’s situation, as well as the Newcastle of the sheikhs who in June want to re-establish the team and bring it to the top. Rome’s will is to keep it, but the number 22 begins to be tired of the constant fouls suffered. And the fear of another bad injury could also push him to change league.