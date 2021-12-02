ROME – A Mourinho of few words after the defeat at Dall’Ara against Bologna. The Roma coach did not answer the journalists’ questions but, both on television and in the conference, he made a brief but significant comment. First on the team’s performance, then a separate chapter on Nicolò Zaniolo.

Mourinho’s phrase about Zaniolo: that’s what he meant The words of the Special One on the Giallorossi talent had an important media sounding board immediately after the game but also the day after: “I speak against my interests, but if I were Zaniolo I would start thinking about not staying in Serie A for a long time because I feel bad for him for what he has to suffer. If I were him I would go abroad because it is becoming impossible for Nicolò to play. ” Important statements and controversies by Mourinho. Not against Zaniolo of course, but to protect the boy. In fact, the coach sent a clear message to the refereeing class that he has also against Bologna little protected the boy, whistling only two fouls against him. “Zaniolo was massacred in football by the Bologna players”, the comment of the fans that is the most popular among social networks and radio. And this attitude of the opponents obviously he was also noticed by the Giallorossi bench and by Mourinho who wanted send a clear message to The Hague and to the opposing teams who – according to the coach – do not spare Zaniolo from hard and foul contrasts.

