Sports

Mourinho’s reaction to seeing that Lozano causes a penalty in Napoli vs Roma

Photo of James James39 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read

Mourinho's reaction after the penalty against Hirving Lozano
Mourinho’s reaction after the penalty against Hirving Lozano

Mexican striker Hirving Lozano appeared with Napoli in the duel against AS Roma where Luciano Spalletti did not want to improvise and brought out his entire arsenal against José Mourinho’s team.

More news from the Mexican team:

Goodbye Martino, they did not wait for the World Cup and Tata already knows the new DT del Tri

The Portuguese coach showed an ironic face after the penalty caused by Chucky Lozano, who entered the AS Roma area and was knocked down. The central judge reviewed the play on more than one occasion and determined the maximum penalty.

José Mourinho angrily claimed the controversial move while Hirving Lozano was treated in the AS Roma area. In the end, forward Lorenzo Insigne was responsible for scoring the first goal for Napoli.

Mourinho during the match Napoli vs AS Roma

Is Hirving Lozano leaving Napoli?

According to La Gazzetta dello Sports, Mexican striker Hirving Lozano would leave the Neapolitan club at the end of the season, because the board is seeking a budget cut at Napoli.

More news from the Mexican team:

De Luisa bends and allows the return of one of Martino’s banned in the Tri

Source link

Photo of James James39 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read

Related Articles

Reveal details of the renewal of Andrés Lillini; How much salary does the DT earn?

4 mins ago

Carlos Antonio Vélez vented and defended James for his silence after Rincón’s death

15 mins ago

Real Madrid values ​​the signing of Rudiger as a free agent for next season

27 mins ago

This is how the Liga MX Repechage will be played, according to statistical prediction

51 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button