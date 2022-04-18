Mourinho’s reaction to seeing that Lozano causes a penalty in Napoli vs Roma

Mourinho’s reaction after the penalty against Hirving Lozano

April 18, 2022 11:25 a.m.

Mexican striker Hirving Lozano appeared with Napoli in the duel against AS Roma where Luciano Spalletti did not want to improvise and brought out his entire arsenal against José Mourinho’s team.

The Portuguese coach showed an ironic face after the penalty caused by Chucky Lozano, who entered the AS Roma area and was knocked down. The central judge reviewed the play on more than one occasion and determined the maximum penalty.

José Mourinho angrily claimed the controversial move while Hirving Lozano was treated in the AS Roma area. In the end, forward Lorenzo Insigne was responsible for scoring the first goal for Napoli.

Mourinho during the match Napoli vs AS Roma

Is Hirving Lozano leaving Napoli?

According to La Gazzetta dello Sports, Mexican striker Hirving Lozano would leave the Neapolitan club at the end of the season, because the board is seeking a budget cut at Napoli.

