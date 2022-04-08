Mourinho’s Roma stumbles again against Bodo/Glint and gets complicated in the Conference League

Bodo, Norway.

Roma stumbled again against Bodo/Glint and will be forced to come back from a goal down in the second leg of the quarterfinals if they want to reach the semifinals of the Conference League, the third European tournament, after losing this Thursday 2-1 on their visit to the field of the modest Norwegian team. “We are not the same team from the first leg. We will be a different team both individually and in terms of motivation”, said the coach of the Italian team, the Portuguese José Mourinho. But not even with their gala eleven could Roma with a Bodo/Glint, who already blushed the “giallorossi” in their previous visit to the Aspmyra stadium, where Mourinho’s men fell in the group stage by a resounding 6-1.

And that the Nordic team could only count in its starting eleven with four of the eleven players who last October made the Portuguese coach live, as he himself recognized, “the worst night of his career”. Bodo’s surprising performance in the Champions League caused a real disbandment of the Norwegian team in the last winter market, from which a total of five players came out, including the young striker Erik Botheim, author of a double against the Roman team , who signed for the Russian Krasnodar. Nor could Bodo count on this occasion with another of the “heroes” of the group stage match, attacker Ola Solbakken, author of two other goals, who missed the appointment due to illness.

Absences that seemed to pave the way for Roma, which unlike what happened last October did not present a team full of reserves and opted for an eleven practically identical to the one that won last weekend 0-1 against Sampdoria. A bet that seemed to prove the Portuguese coach right, after the Italian team went ahead on the scoreboard (0-1) with two minutes remaining in the first half with a goal from Lorenzo Pellegrini. However, Bodo once again became the “black beast” of the Roman team and after equalizing the contest (1-1) at 56 with a goal from Ulrik Saltnes, who deflected a shot from Brice Wembangomo into the nets, he definitively gave the return to the scoreboard (2-1) with a headed goal by Hugo Vetlesen in the 89th minute.

MARSEILLE TRIUMPH The one who did not fail was Olympique de Marseille, directed by the Argentine Jorge Sampaoli, who met the forecasts and beat the Greek PAOK 2-1, in a clash in which not even the good work of Dmitri Payet in the first half allowed the French team achieve a larger income. And it is that if Payet, who assisted the Brazilian Gerson after thirteen minutes to sign the 1-0 and at 45 established the momentary 2-0 with a spectacular volley shot from outside the area, monopolized all the spotlights in the first time, in the second the leading role fell to the Hellenic team. In fact, PAOK, who closed the gap at the start of the second period with a goal (2-1) from Moroccan Omar el Kaddouri, was able to equalize the contest in the 58th minute with a shot by English striker Chuba Akpom, who went wide for very little. An income that Olympique de Marseille will have to defend next week in Thessaloniki, in a match in which Jorge Sampaoli will not be able to count on the Brazilian Gerson, after being sent off in extra time.