Mourning at McGarlet in Albano: Luca Garletti has died

“He was a point of reference for everyone, a real daring helmsman capable of keeping and indicating the main course even in the most difficult conditions. A tenacious and determined man, of solid principles and histrionic intelligence, as a” pirate “explorer and inspirer of the company, he has always traveled far and wide, first of all to get to know people, to listen to and respect their culture, thoughts, the territory, and to weave with them work and dreams “give the sad announcement from the company.



The date of Luca Garletti’s funeral has yet to be defined, pending the arrival of the body from abroad where the entrepreneur passed away on 11 December last.



“Luca Garletti’s gaze was able to project the company into the future, thanks to the strong roots planted in the earth: a deep love and respect for the environment, for the ecosystem of the planet, in the awareness of being guests of a global garden – continue from the reality of Albano -.



For this reason and with his gaze McGarlet has chosen to pursue a company philosophy based on respect and protection of workers, in Italy as in producing countries, applying, in agreement with them, the best international standards ».

