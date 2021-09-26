Mourning cinema | Schumacher conditions

This week Che Gossip will talk about a bereavement, Schumacher and Chain Reaction. Important news that brought joy and pain.

The Che Gossip column is back on time as always, aimed at providing the best news in this area. The topics that will be dealt with will concern mourning, Schumacher and Chain Reaction. More specifically: the mourning will be about a great protagonist of the comedy Notting Hill, on Schumacher some news never received before arrives. Finally we will go to see the amount won by Misunderstandings Chain Reaction.

Mourning in cinema: he had directed Notting Hill

It was a week particularly marked by various mourning in several areas. In this case it hit the cinema. The director passed away Roger Michell at the age of 65. An all-round author who has not only dealt with cinema but also with theater and television.

He lived, thanks to his father, one life with many displacements and these have certainly provided a new vision to its directions. Any experience is meaningful if you work through your own creativity.

His most significant work was certainly the romantic comedy in which the protagonists were Hugh Grant And Julia Roberts. This particularly marked Roger Michell making him one of the most important directors in the history of cinema.

Schumacher: its conditions

In recent years, Formula 1 fans, especially those who have closely followed Schumacher’s exploits, have always wondered what condition he was in. A small answer comes straight from the Netflix documentary in which she is the wife Corinna than the son Mick they hinted at something.

The wife spoke of a lack they all feel but that Michael is still there with them. He receives the necessary care and the fact that they are together makes the bond that binds them is perceived as strongly as possible. Keeping to clarify that the confidentiality it is also due out of respect to Schumacher who was, in turn, reserved.

The son Mick also wanted to talk about this particular moment. From the passion they share, that of motoring. But the thing he misses is the fact of talk to him about it, which he often reflects on. Even today we all hope for what would be an authentic miracle and which would lead Schumacher to to recover and to be close to both his family and his millions of fans.

Chain reaction: the incredible figure won by the Misunderstandings

In this edition of Chain Reaction, the Misunderstandings proved truly unbeatable. In any game on the program they stood out for talent, cunning And great collaborative ability. All ingredients that amazed both the public from home and Marco Liorni himself at the conduction.

The boys from Avellino proved to be prepared and unbeatable, managing to win a huge amount. In the many episodes in which they have reached the final game they have accumulated a figure equal to approximately 210 thousand euros.

They are still in the saddle and ready to increase the loot so far conquered. We are confident that they will still give us many surprises and that they will also be able to conquer all the other objectives set.