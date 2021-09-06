Mourning for Hugh Jackman, the actor’s father died: “He was extraordinary”

On the day that marked the death of the French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo, the death of Hugh Jackman’s father. The same interpreter of Wolverine in the universe of X-Men, via a post on his official Twitter and Instagram profile. The actor wrote:

“In the early hours of Father’s Day in Australia, my father passed away peacefully. And although there is deep sadness, I am filled with gratitude and love. My father was, in a word, extraordinary. He dedicated his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray that now he is at peace with God “

Hugh Jackman’s father, smiling in the photo posted by his famous son, he was 84 and his name was Christopher John. According to some sources, the son would have returned to Australia a few months ago just to be close to him. In 2018, we read in a post on Instagram, he had said: “He taught me to respect everyone“.

Loading... Advertisements

Not long ago, also the other great cinecomic star Robert Downey Jr. had to say goodbye to the father of the same name. Again, the actor had shared a few words to greet the disappearance of his parent.

Photo: Getty Images

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED