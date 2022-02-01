Mourning in cinema, dead actor of a legendary TV series: he was very young

A great loss for cinema and for the beloved TV series that made history not only in America: he was very young

Moses J. Moseley died a week ago in Stockbridge, Georgia, but the news was leaked by his agency earlier. A big loss to show business, it was also on The Walking Dead.

At 31 he died Moses Moseleyactor of the well-known TV series The Walking Dead where he played the role of one of Michonne’s domestic zombies (Danai Gurira) from 2012 to 2015. The American actor passed away about a week ago, but the news was released by his agency only in the last few hours.

“With a broken heart, we at Avery Sisters Entertainment extend our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of our actor, Moses J. Moseley. We are really sorry “so the agency spread the news of the untimely death of the actor of only 31 years. “For those who knew him, he was the kindest, sweetest and most generous person you could ever meet. We will miss you so much! Rest in heaven! “the agents concluded the note Gerra And Demia Avery.

The Walking Dead, Moses Moseley died: the condolences of the TV series

To share condolences for Moses Moseley also The Walking Dead producers of the AMC who tweeted: “Our thoughts and prayers are with our ‘The Walking Dead’ family member Moses J. Moseley”.

Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley. pic.twitter.com/ahCrRNA652 – The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) February 1, 2022

The American actor has worked in multiple films and TV series and is well known to the American public for his appearances in American Soul, Queen of the South And Watchmen. The last appearance, in 2020, was with the short film Hank where he played the role of Gabriel.

For the Italian public, on the other hand, another well-known appearance is that in the film of the trilogy of Hunger Gamesin the chapter de The fire girlin which he played one of the District 11 citizens of the blockbuster film with Jennifer Lawrence.