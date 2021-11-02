Mourning in Formula One: engineer Antonia Terzi died in a car accident

Antonia Terzi, much appreciated ingnere of the Formula One, died in a car accident in the UK. During his career he had collaborated with the Ferrari and Williams teams designing the famous “walrus nose” of the FW26. On social networks the messages of condolence of the team managers. “ A good girl, very tenacious and determined “, Frank William said of her in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former colleague and chief aerodynamicist, Antonia Terzi. Our thoughts go out to Antonia’s friends and family at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/lgrhmanuQm – Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) November 1, 2021

Who is Antonia Terzi

A “ brilliant mind “, a champion in the field of aerodynamic design. Antonia Terzi, 50, was one of the very few women in the world who managed to earn a respectable place in the Formula One circus. Born and raised in Modena, she graduated in the city christmas in engineering only to then land in the “motor valley” of Oxfordshire. A passion, that for the four wheels, which has consecrated her to the Olympus of the “unattainable”. Famous for having created the “walrus nose” of the FW26 and the “superbus”, a vehicle capable of traveling over 250 kilometers per hour, it had landed on the circuits alongside Jean Todt. After five years in Ferrari, she passed into the Williams ranks, under the direction of Patrick Head who strongly wanted her with him, snatching her from red of Maranello. A few years later, Frank Williams entrusted her with the direction of the aerodynamics department of the English team.

The accident