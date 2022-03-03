Mourning in Hollywood: Beloved actress dies at 54 after losing the fight against cancer

Texas, United States.- the world of show in hollywood is in mourning, since recently the unfortunate death of a dear actress from comedywho at 54 years old, lost his fight against cancer.

It is about the American actress and comedian Farrah Forkwho appeared in the popular television series Wing, known in Spanish as Two On The Air.

In the picture, Farrah Forke, beloved Hollywood actress. (RIP)

According to the magazine Varietywhich shared the unfortunate death of the actress, Forke passed away on February 25, at the age of 54, after having complications from Cancer while you were in your home; This was reported by a close friend of the comedian.

Farrah Forke transcended into the entertainment world after playing the role of ‘alex lambert‘ in the series wingsin seasons four through six, which were broadcast on the NBC between the years 1992 and 1995.

Similarly, Forke shone in the adaptations from DC Comics in the series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman (1994), where she was the lawyer ‘Mayson Drake’.

Other productions in which he participated were Kate’s Addiction, Journey to the Center of the Earth, Brain Twisters, Heat or Bullying.

Rest in peace.

Source: Millennium