Mourning in the cast of the famous film Notting Hill: the farewell to the well-known actor is heartbreaking

The well-known film that made many generations fall in love loses a great actor. The terrible mourning tears the hearts of fans.

A terrible, sudden and painful one, that of the well-known actor who starred in a film that made young and old fall in love, Nothing Hill.

Nothing Hill, mourning in the film: the famous actor died

The famous face known for having directed, among others, one of the cult films of the last period: Notting Hill, passed away at the age of 65. A blow to heart for all the fans of the famous film that has traveled around the world.

The news that shocked everyone concerns the director of the film. It is about Roger Michell. He was mainly a director but not only of cinema, he also has several plays and television shows.

Born in South Africa, in Pretoria, he has always traveled around the world. His way of making cinema has always been very original and over the top.

The other successful films

To give him international stardom is Notting Hill with two great protagonists such as Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts. The film will gross approximately $ 360 million and will bring Michell into the world elite of directors.

After the great success of the film he did much more. Surely many will remember, Hypothesis of crime (2002) with Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Affleck. Fatal Love (2004) and Good Morning (2010) with Rachel McAdams and Harrison Ford. A unique creativity that made him great and lovable by cinephiles all over the world.