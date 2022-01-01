News

Mourning in the entertainment world: a true icon of the TV series has died

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read

Mourning in the entertainment world: a real icon of the TV series died and the news arrived a few moments ago

(Facebook)

Mourning sudden in the world of American cinema and entertainment. At the age of 99, just seventeen days after her 100th birthday, she passed away Betty White, a true icon of television series and more. The now former Oak Park-born artist counts among his greatest masterpieces Ageless hearts (The Golden Girls in the original version) and Mary Tyler Moore. Precisely for her unmistakable art and for her way of always polite and never over the top, Betty White was now considered by all “the Grandmother of America”.

Betty White died at 99: USA in mourning

Betty White
Betty White (from Ansa)

White had even started her career as a model before making her entrance into the cinema in the 1940s and 1950s with the series Life with Elizabeth And Date with the Angels.

READ ALSO THIS ARTICLE >>> Netflix, the final decision arrives: what a sting for users

READ ALSO THIS ARTICLE >>> Sanremo 2022, question mark on co-management: the name of the former protagonist reappears

But his best works certainly remain Ageless hearts which was also attended by internationally renowned actors such as George Clooney And Quentin Tarantino And Mary Tyler Moore Show, where he played Sue Ann Stevens. He leaves us, therefore, a great actress who has thrilled everyone with her sometimes incomparable art.

Previous articleFederica Panicucci, 2022 begins with bad news: what a blow!

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Christmas movies to watch on TV on Christmas Eve

1 week ago

Dolce & Gabbana in support of young creatives: Miss Sohee’s style lands in Milan

2 weeks ago

Wrath of a Man arrives

December 1, 2021

__ big lies, a TV series with Nicole Kidman

September 13, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button