Mourning in the entertainment world, farewell to the producer forever: an immeasurable pain

Pain in the world of cinema for the disappearance of the famous producer of many box office successes. The woman passed away after a long illness that had struck her.

The world of cinema is crying there disappearance of the great producer, passed away due to an illness from which she had been suffering for some time. Her death struck the insiders who knew her well for the talent and professionalism with which she had always carried out her work.

Born in 1955 in Lancaster, of Dutch origin, after studying at Ball State University, in the eighties had met in New York Dino De Laurentiis, with whom he later founded DDLC in 1983.

A relationship, the one with the producer, started during the making of Ragtime by Milos Forman and continued by reconciling work and private life. The two were married in 1990, jointly designing three production studios in Wilmington, North Carolina in 1984, followed by one in Australia in 1986 and one in Morocco in 2003.

Very united, they had two daughters, Carolyna and Dina. Their marriage lasted until 2010, the year of Dino’s death. Throughout her career, the woman has produced some of the best known and most loved films by the public.

Cinema in mourning: the famous 66-year-old producer dies

The woman disappeared on December 4 in Naples, after a long and painful illness. To pay homage to many faces known by the public as well as the Napoli fans.

In fact, she died at the age of 66 Martha De Laurentiis, born Schumacher, wife of Dino and aunt of the President of the Neapolitan team Aurelio. The woman among many has produced films such as Code Magnum, Hannibal, Red Dragon and the TV series Hannibal.

A little over a year ago the mayor of Naples, Luigi De Magistris had conferred on her the honorary citizenship for the “Bond that unites it to our city which it considers a second home”.

