Mourning in the Pinal dynasty! Sylvia Pasquel arrives at ‘Hoy’ with heartbreaking news: “I’m in shock”

Mexico City.- The pinal dynasty recently it dressed in mourningWell, the famous and beloved actress, Sylvia Pasqueljust got to the show Todaywith this heartbreaking newsnoting that he was in complete “shock” at the unexpected loss in his family.

Last Saturday, February 19, it was revealed that Marc had unfortunately passed away, which was declared a suicide, so that in addition to deep sadness, the entertainment world was in complete shock.

Given this, the daughter of Silvia Pinalwho was a great friend of Xavier in an exclusive interview for the morning of Televisapointed out that both she and her entire family were in shock, confessing that they loved him very much, highlighting the great talent he had and how much he regretted not having known his hard moments.

Name, we are in shock, because Xavier was a very dear person, a gentleman, an impressive man, in terms of his impeccable work, as a teacher, how many things he was, and it is very sad to find out in this way that he was going through those such difficult times,” said Sylvia.

Finally, she pointed out that she did not know that he was depressed or that he was sick, mentioning that she learned from close and mutual friends that his quality of life was no longer very good.

I didn’t know anything, I found out that now that he’s dead, but his closest friends did know that he was suffering from an illness, I think he had anemia and they didn’t know what it was causing him, they couldn’t control it, and his mobility wasn’t very good, I no longer had a good quality of life and that, together with depression, always takes its toll,” he concluded.

Source: YouTube channel of the Hoy program