Mourning in the show: At 52, dear actress dies after losing the fight against cancer

Madrid Spain.- the world of show is of mourning East FridayWell, a beloved actress from cinema Y television who fought for years against cancerHe died after losing the battle against hard disease.

Click here and discover more information about Tribuna Sonora on our Google News page

It is about the sensitive death of the actress from Madrid pink marshalwho became famous in the spanish television for his role in the ‘doctor Andrea Valverde‘ in the series Central Hospital.

In the image, Rosa Mariscal, actress who lost the fight against cancer (RIP)

international media such as The country, They reported this Friday, April 22, 2022, that the film and television actress died at the age of 52 due to the cancer she suffered from and with which she had struggled for some time.

It should be noted that so far no details have been given about her unfortunate death, only that the chapel of the late actress will be installed in the South Mortuary in Madrid.

Although Mariscal, an actress originally from Madrid who was born in 1970, became popular on television thanks to his role in Central Hospitalshe also participated in productions, such as Journalists, 7 lives either heirs.

Likewise, the actress from Madrid participated in filming, such as holes in the soul from Fernando Merinero, when you come back to my side of Grace Querejeta or Love, curiosity, prozak and doubtsby Miguel Santesmases.

Rest in peace.

Source: El País and EFE Agency