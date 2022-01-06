Mourning in the world of cinema, Peter Bogdanovich died

Mourning in the world of cinema, he died today 6 January Peter Bogdanovich. The American director, screenwriter, film critic and actor died of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles.

Peter Bogdanovich died: he was 82 years old

He was 82 years old. Oscar nominated for The last show, he has directed hits such as But does daddy send you alone? And Paper Moon. The announcement of the disappearance was made by his daughter Antonia Bogdanovich a The Hollywood Reporter.

Who was Peter Bognanovich

Bogdanovich was born in Kingston, New York, on July 30, 1939, the son of Borislav Bogdanovich, a Serbian immigrant of Orthodox religion, and Herma Robinson, an Austrian immigrant of Jewish origin.[1], both arrived in the United States in May of the same year. From an early age Bogdanovich became interested in theater, figurative art and film criticism. He was initially strongly attracted to the French nouvelle vague. In 1965 he formed a prolific artistic partnership with Roger Corman, master of horror and reference point for an entire generation of authors.

After working for US television and opposite Jack Nicholson in The Serpent of Fire (1967), he made his first film Targets in 1968, which was essentially a tribute to actor Boris Karloff. With this film began the artistic partnership with the director of photography László Kovács, who will take care of the light in almost all of his subsequent works.

A great admirer of American cinema of the golden years, he paid a second tribute to a highly admired figure, John Ford, one of the fathers of the western, making a documentary on the old director, entitled Directed by John Ford (1971). The same year he directed The Last Show, which introduced him to the international audience. The following year it was directed by Orson Welles in The Other Side of the Wind (1972, incomplete).

Bogdanovich’s philosophy shines from his first works: all the great films have already been made, and his contemporaries have nothing else to do but propose a poetics of nostalgia, remaking the great and unsurpassed classics of the 1940s and 1950s. His subsequent films are original and highly sought after remakes on a formal level: But does daddy send you alone? (1972), which incorporates the style of Vincente Minnelli, and Paper Moon – Luna di carta (1973), inspired by the cinema of Frank Capra.

In 1974 he unsuccessfully attempted a reduction from a literary text, directing Daisy Miller (1974), from the novel of the same name by Henry James; the film was produced by a production company founded by the director together with Francis Ford Coppola and William Friedkin. Love finally came (1975) was a typical 1930s-style musical; Old America (1976) traced the origins of Hollywood cinema. The next Saint Jack (1979) launched Ben Gazzara on an exotic Singapore adventure. With… and all laughed (1981) he tried his hand at the yellow-pink comedy, a film that he considers his favorite.

In Behind the Mask (1985), one of his most successful films, the director tactfully tackles the delicate issue of handicap. In later works it began to repeat itself and show signs of exhaustion of the creative vein: Illegalmente tua (1988), Texasville (1990), Noise off stage (1992), That thing called love (1993).

Bogdanovich then returned to star in the award-winning television series The Sopranos, playing the role of Dr. Kupferberg, the analyst of Dr. Melfi: he also directed an episode of the 5th season of the series. In homage to his character, he also lent the voice to an analyst in The Simpsons in the original.