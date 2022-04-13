Mourning on Televisa: Devastated, novel heartthrob says goodbye to his ‘son’ with great pain

Mexico City.- again inside Televisa they have dressed in a terrible mourningwell looking completely devastatedthe dear heartthrob of novels, Joseph RonI know fired with a deep pain of your beloved’son‘, with this moving message on their social networks.

A couple of hours ago, the heartthrob The Heartlessrevealed that he was really hurt and deeply sad, since he had to say goodbye not only to his ‘son’, but also to one of his best friends and the beings he loved the most: his dog ‘Skiro‘.

It was through his account. Instagram in which he shared several photos next to his beloved pet, to which on several occasions he pointed out that he was his ‘son’, that he was his best friend and one of the beings he loved the most, along with a moving message, in which He emphasizes that he is going to miss him “very hard…”, showing his deep pain.

Fly high Skiro! You will always be my badass! You hurt me a lot and I’m going to miss you very, very badass! THANK YOU for all the love you gave me! I LOVE YOU,” Ron said.

Given this, several celebrities and their millions of followers spoke with a tender message in which they expressed that he was the best “dad” for the beautiful German shepherd.

Skiro… You were the best dad! A huge hug withe “, expressed his ex-partner.

I’m so sorry Jose! I hug you with my heart,” he said. Cecilia Galliano.

