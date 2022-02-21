Mourning on Televisa: Xavier Marc takes his own life and in ‘Hoy’ they reveal the heartbreaking reason

Mexico City.- Again Televisa is in a terrible mourningbecause after it was revealed that the famous actor and producer, Xavier MarkUnfortunately he took himself to lifein the program Today they are finished reveal the heartbreaking reason of why he did it.

Last Saturday, February 19, it was revealed that Marc had unfortunately passed away, which was declared a suicide, so that in addition to deep sadness, the entertainment world was in complete shock.

Given this, Yusita Furlongdirector of the Actor’s House and great friend of the actor, in an exclusive interview for the program Todaypointed out that the reason she believes prompted her friend to take such a drastic measure was an illness that was weakening him, causing him a lot of pain.

To the pain, to the fatigue, to the little strength that he already had, he had many years with a disease that took away the absorption of iron, they had been transfusing him with blood so that he would have strength, “he revealed.

As for the letter that she was said to have written and left for her partner, Yusita said that it does exist, but that she was unable to access it and that now no one can read it, since it is in the custody of the authorities.

He did leave a letter, but it was a letter that he left to Christian, his partner, but I do not have access to that letter, it is a letter that no one even has access to anymore, because he stayed with the authorities, “he said.

Finally, he pointed out that it was something that was not expected, because the night before his unfortunate loss, he indicated that he had seen him and they had arranged to see him, because that day they had to hospitalize him at 10:00 a.m., so everything was a complete shock.

