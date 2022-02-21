Mourning on Televisa: Xavier Marc takes his own life and in ‘Hoy’ they reveal the heartbreaking reason

James 11 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 24 Views

Mexico City.- Again Televisa is in a terrible mourningbecause after it was revealed that the famous actor and producer, Xavier MarkUnfortunately he took himself to lifein the program Today they are finished reveal the heartbreaking reason of why he did it.

Source link

About James

Check Also

This is Ricky Martin’s luxurious mansion in Beverly Hills

The singer Ricky Martin 50 years old is one of the Latin artists who achieved …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved