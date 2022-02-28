Mourning TV image! Juan Soler faces heartbreaking loss of his eldest daughter

Madrid Spain.- Unfortunately, in TV picture they had to dress in mourning recently, so John Solerthe exactor of Televisais currently facing a heartbreaking loss of his eldest daughter, Valentina Solerwho lives in Spain.

Recently the presenter of the sun rises was very happy to celebrate 15 years of Blueone of the daughters he had with MakyHowever, now he is experiencing difficult times with his eldest daughter, Valentina, who is from a previous relationship.

This because the young woman unfortunately has just lost a very loved one for her and who accompanied her in the best and worst moments of her life throughout 13 years, which would undoubtedly make Juan sad, since he maintains a very close relationship with her.

Valentina, in your account Instagram shared a photo of her dog, who unfortunately recently passed away, along with a heartbreaking message in which she expresses how much she will miss her and how sorry she is that her daughter, AlfonsinaYou won’t be able to grow with it.

Today you went to heaven my little angel, 13 beautiful years we were together, we went on a trip, we went for a walk, you accompanied me during pregnancy, you took care of Alfonsina and played with her, she couldn’t grow up next to you but you will always be there to her and for us. I love you, my chubby, “she wrote.

Valentina’s dog, daughter of Juan Soler. Internet

Source: TV Notes