Mouse among the students in the gymnasium of the Cecioni high school. The principal: «Rodent control requested» – Video

Livorno, Cristina Grieco: «We have the garden, I’ve seen them too in the past. This time only one report ». Perini (Lega) publishes the video and takes the case to the city council

Livorno, the mouse in the school gymnasium slaloms among the students

LIVORNO. LIVORNO. A mouse in the gymnasium of the Cecioni high school. He was spotted in the morning of April 13, with the students who took the opportunity to record videos with the “guest” rat of the physical education hour. The video, which circulated on Whatsapp chats and on Facebook, then ended up in the hands of the municipal councilor of the Lega Alessandro Periniwho published it on his social page, asking the mayor at the same time Luca Salvetti as “rodent control is the exclusive competence of the City”, despite the school being provincial: “It seems that at Cecioni – writes the exponent of the Carroccio – the boys do gymnastics together with the rats. The video that was shot for me documents a scandalous situation on which I will intervene with a question to the mayor. Just last week the councilor Giovanna Cepparello had announced a new agreement (which is nothing more than the renewal of the previous one) with Aamps for rodent control. What rodent control activities are carried out in the city and in schools? The Democratic Party fills its mouth with the importance of school and then sends the kids to class with mice as classmates (rats, however, have not been spotted in the classrooms ed) ». Perini does not even rule out an interpellation to the provincial council.

The mouse in the Cecioni gymnasium

The head teacher of the high school, Cristina Grieco, was already aware of the matter and announces that he has asked the Province for urgent rodent control: «We have already sent the email to the provincial offices – he reveals – and regarding the presence of the mice we have received only one report, not others fortunately. Unfortunately, since there is a garden it is possible that these events occur, I myself have seen mice in the past. In any case, we requested intervention to prevent similar episodes from recurring ».