Moussa Dembélé will leave OL to … hinder Cristiano Ronaldo

Back on the front of the stage following the departure of Memphis Depay, Moussa Dembélé shines and stirs up lust. Manchester United is preparing to draw and rob OL’s finances.

A revolution is brewing at Manchester United. Despite a promising summer transfer window with the arrivals of the trio made up of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, the Reds Devils chained disappointments both on the national scene and in the Champions League. Eliminated by Atlético de Madrid in the round of 16 of the competition, the British team wants new blood to remobilize and create a new winning dynamic next season.

On the start, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford or even Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United in the coming months. An emergency finding that would push Moussa Dembélé into the arms of the Reds Devils. According to information from Football Mercato, an English scout will be present at Groupama Stadium to follow the performance of the Frenchman against FC Porto in the Europa League. His profile is particularly appreciated by the Premier League. At 25, the striker passed by Fulham could find the British games next summer while OL will not retain him in the event of satisfactory offers.

