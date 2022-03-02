Moussa Sissoko is the only thing preventing the renewal of De…

The ‘dembélé soap opera has taken an unexpected turn in the last few hours. From the board’s ultimatum at the end of January to the player’s return to Xavi Hernández’s call the case now planets a possible conciliation between the parties, as long as Moussa Sissoko, agent of the striker, yields in his economic aspirations. And it is that it has been the same Sissoko who for months has been in charge of blocking the negotiations with the Blaugrana directive, due to the high emoluments demanded.

The plans of the Barça point to offer Vernom’s player a renewal for a maximum of two seasons, as long as he maintains the level shown on Sunday against Athletic. Since 2017, the Frenchman has never been able to exploit all the talent he showed at Borussia Dortmund and for which the institution was encouraged to pay the Germans 105 million euros, a figure that today exceeds 150 ‘kilos’ if salary is included of the player in the last five years and other premiums associated with the transaction.

Among those cousins, Sissoko could not collect money that could then have been credited if Ousmane left Borussia free, heading to Barcelona or another club. The agent does not want this cousin to escape him again and, therefore, he would wait for the Frenchman to finish his contract with Barça in June to negotiate his incorporation to another club or, even, a new contract with the Catalans. This would explain the attitude of the agent, who for months has insisted on always demanding more money than Barcelona offered him to renew Dembélé. The striker ended up being the most exposed, earning the rejection of the board and an important sector of the fans for his refusal to negotiate, a rejection that was replaced by applause on Sunday after his exhibition against Bilbao.

Maybe the 24-year-old has never agreed to his agent’s demands, or maybe he has. The truth is that, since January, ‘Dembou’ was able to convince Xavi to have him even when the board intended to leave him in the stands for the entire semesterAnd that is not a minor detail. If the Egarense coach continues betting on Ousmane, it is clear that the Frenchman’s commitment to the team, at least from the sporting point of view, is total. Otherwise, the Frenchman would have been permanently removed from the call a long time ago.

The board and the player, without contacts since December

On December 20, Joan Laporta ordered the renewal offer to be withdrawn from the playerr. A month later, on January 20, Xavi left him out of the squad for the Copa del Rey round of 16 match against Athletic (3-2 loss). A month and a week later, the player returned in style at Camp Nou, with a great goal and two assists against the team from Bilbao. That’s how changeable the ‘Dembélé case’ has been, but at the moment the contacts between the striker’s agent and the club have not taken place. Will Sissoko give in to his aspirations? This ‘soap opera’ still has a lot of fabric to cut.