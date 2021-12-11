The body is in a constant communicative state. In fact, our body tries to talk to us every day, sending us signals after signals to make us understand if something is wrong. Since the body is a perfect machine, there should be no quirks. And if we notice particular signs that we are not exactly used to, it means that the body is trying to warn us and tell us that something is not going right. Precisely for this reason we should always stay informed, gathering news on different symptoms to understand our situation. And, once we know the signs, we should talk to our doctor to understand how to act.

Mouth ulcers are very common but they could also be the alarm bell of a serious disease

There are, at times, symptoms that seem trivial to us and of which we don’t even take much into account. In fact, sometimes the signals that our body sends are not exactly clear and pass under the radar. As happens when we talk about canker sores that if in some cases they do not report any problems, in others they become important spies. As Humanitas explains, in fact, the causes of canker sores in the mouth can be really many. Let’s start, of course, with the most banal, ranging from biting your cheek to using the toothbrush too vehemently. And let’s say that these are the reasons we all know a little bit. There are also others, however, which we should pay more attention to. And today we want to focus on one of these almost unknown. In fact, canker sores in the mouth are very common but they could also be the alarm bell of a serious disease.

Aphthae and Crohn’s disease, here is one of the signs that we should not let slip and that we should communicate to our trusted doctor

As we have just pointed out, therefore, canker sores can appear for the most disparate reasons. In other cases, however, they can be small red flags for much more delicate and important situations. And that is precisely the case we are dealing with today. In fact, canker sores could appear when you suffer from chronic inflammatory bowel disease. And, in the list, we find this disease, which has become known especially in recent years. Therefore, if we are dealing with sporadic canker sores we could also rest assured, always consulting our doctor. But if there were more episodes, it would be worth mentioning it to an expert. Noting other symptoms, in fact, our trusted doctor will certainly be able to explain to us what situation we are in and find a valid, safe and efficient solution.

