Movano Ring: a smart ring to anticipate chronic diseases | CES 2022

For the CES 2022, the healthcare technology company Movano announces the Movano Ring, a wearable device that aims to help people cost-effectively monitor chronic diseases and to better understand the data coming from your own body. This smart device measures several aspects such as heart rate, sleep quality, breathing, temperature, blood oxygen levels, steps and calories burned. The system will then compare the parameters thus obtained and make deductions according to how they influence each other.

Movano Ring: because it is different from other wearables

The company will adopt a “more proactive approach to mitigate risks related to chronic diseases”. For example, theMovano app it could tell us how our exercise habits affect sleep quality or heart rate. But what differentiates Movano from the myriad of smart devices already available on the market? The company claims that it will bring the data to the user’s attention in the clearest and most usable way possible.

Not only. Movano Ring is also an aesthetically pleasing device, as well as very slim. The emphasis on sleeker design was a specific choice, the company says, as the device was primarily designed for women of all ages. This is also an element of differentiation from the wearable previous ones, since they have almost always been designed for male users.

Not all devices of this type get the approval of theFDA, and most likely it won’t happen in the case of Movano Ring either. Rather, the goal is to achieve the Class II designation and add medical features such as non-invasive glucose monitoring and of blood pressure without cuff. To complete this improvement path, the company is conducting clinical trials to improve its technology and developing radio frequency-enabled algorithms, as well as accuracy studies to obtain FDA clearance for heart rate monitoring. SpO2 and respiratory rate. Non-invasive glucose monitoring and cuffless blood pressure represent great milestones for the wearable industry, not yet achieved even by big names like Apple And Fitbit. Being able to manage all this through an intelligent ring would be a great achievement.