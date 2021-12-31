Movano Ring, the smart ring to monitor and prevent heart disease

The new ring interested in your health. Movano Ring can measure everything from heart rate to blood oxygen level to sleep quality.

We are not talking about the usual rings with cubic zirconia or diamonds, but about a ring that could be much more important for your health. It originates from the American medical technology company Movano. This ring allows you to monitor people’s chronic diseases and health status. Movano Ring will be the protagonist of CES 2022. We are certainly not talking about one of the first prototypes, in fact, there is already a version, the Oura ring. The latter ring was designed to be used by NBA players.

The Movano Ring features

The ring allows you to keep a lot of data under control, from heart rate, to sleep, breathing, temperature, oxygen levels in the blood. It also acts as a pedometer and calories burned. All Movano Ring functions can be monitored through an app where it will be possible to monitor the data independently. The company proposes an approach to moderate the risks of chronic diseases. The ring, connected with the smartphone, can suggest if your habits affect sleep and frequency in a simple way, with easy-to-understand graphs.

When will the new smart ring be presented

Movano claims that the beta version of the ring may be launched in mid-2022. At the moment, the price is unknown. What we can say is that the ring will be competitively priced, with the aim of being affordable and accessible to all. The price is likely to stay below $ 300. The possible price of Movano Ring would make the ring more attractive economically than Oura. With the launch of the new model, Oura 3, from $ 399, the challenge between the two manufacturers of the famous smart rings opens up. The new version of Oura also introduces heart rate monitoring during the day. You will finally be able to monitor the activity of your heart both at rest and during exercises. This type of value was not present in the old models because, previously, this type of device was used only to facilitate sleep practice and as a fitness tracker. That said, we just have to wait until 2022 to have the first Movano Ring models and start testing its monitoring capabilities.