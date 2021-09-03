Move Clooney? Pete leaves the lead role with Italian De Longhi

Brad Pitt followed in the footsteps of his Hollywood friend and Nespresso star George Clooney on Thursday when he became a brand ambassador for the De ‘Longhi coffee maker. The Italian appliance company said it has launched a global campaign for home espresso machines with a video directed by Damien Chazelle, director of La La Land and starring Oscar-winning actor Pete.

Clooney, an old friend of Pete’s, was the advertising frontman for the premium coffee brand Nespresso for many years. “Our group has experienced extraordinary growth in recent years and the segment of espresso machines for the home has played an important role in this expansion,” said the CEO of De ‘Longhi, Massimo Garfaglia.

De ‘Longhi posted double-digit revenue growth last year as people who stayed home during the lockdowns increased demand for coffee machines, cooking aids, and air conditioners. Home espresso machines represent more than half of De ‘Longhi’s sales.

“The investment planned for this campaign is an integral part of the strategy to accelerate the marketing and communication activities implemented in recent years”, added Garavaglia.

