Move Clooney? Pitt starred with D’Longi of Italy

MILAN, September 2 (Reuters) – Brad Pitt became a brand ambassador for the D’Longi coffee machine (DLG.MI) on Thursday, following in the footsteps of his Hollywood friend and Nespresso star George Clooney.

The Italian appliance company has launched a global campaign for its home espresso machines with a video directed by La La Land director Damien Chassell and starring Oscar-winning actor Pitt.

Clooney, a longtime friend of Pitts, has been at the forefront of advertising for the premium coffee brand Nestl (NESN.S) Nespresso for many years.

“Our team has experienced tremendous growth in recent years and the family espresso machines division plays a key role in this expansion,” De Longy’s CEO Massimo Caravaglia said in a statement.

De Lange experienced double-digit revenue growth last year as people who stayed home during the lock-up increased demand for coffee machines, cooking utensils, and air conditioners.

Espresso machines for home use account for more than half of D’Long’s turnover.

“The planned investment for this campaign is an integral part of the strategy to accelerate the marketing and communication activities implemented in recent years,” added Caravaglia.

Report by Elisa Ansol; Editing by Alexander Smith

