Moved, Baby Lores confirms a great loss: “it’s time to move on”

Cuban singer Yoandys Lores González, better known in the artistic world as Baby Lores, confirmed the painful news of the loss of his wife Lola Lores’ pregnancy.

After asking for prayer chains this week for her, who was hospitalized, the artist reappeared to explain that they could not save the baby’s life, but fortunately she is safe back home.

Through his social networks, the artist shared a video to explain to his followers what happened and thank them for their support.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported us in this time of pain. Now it’s time to move on. Faith is measured in difficult times. As the diamond is formed under pressure, gold with fire and friends in hard times, “wrote the artist.

“Lola felt bad. After a lot of fighting, a lot of battling because the sad news is that the baby could not be saved. The good news is that Lola is out of danger. She is already home. We are here with our family and our three beautiful children,” she noted in the video.

“We accept the will of God. We know that everything happens for a reason and we are super grateful because we have a very nice family and we have to move forward. Those who are parents know that it is a very hard blow, but here we are strong, with a lot of faith, “he added.

On the other hand, he assured that they have taken this blow so hard to “gain momentum with a project that my wife and I had called We are hopes. It is based on helping children who are sick with cancer and other diseases.”

Before finishing, the artist took the opportunity to thank his followers for the support he received during these difficult days, while asking for help to promote his new project to help little sick people.

“Thank you so much for everything. We are happy to know that there are many people who love us. The family is the most important thing and when these things happen you realize that, truly, there are things that come first, “he said.

Some of his followers left messages of support for the artist after confirming the painful news:

“We are very sorry for the loss of the baby. A lot of strength for the family and that your wife will be well soon in her recovery. God bless you all”. “The loss of the baby is very sad, but likewise everything happens by the will of the Lord and it is very important that your wife is fine with her other babies and with the family at home, it is very beautiful to give help to sick children, that God always enlighten your path so that you can continue helping. Greetings from Cuba and greetings to your wife, a big hug.”

This week the artist asked for prayer chains in favor of his wife. “I ask for prayer for my wife @lola_loresofficial who is now in the living room. Thanks to everyone who supported us at the gender reveal party and to the friends who have sent us messages of strength,” he said.

“We trust that after the storm comes calm and that God is with us. #prayer #godsgood,” she added.

On Sunday they both celebrated the sex reveal and learned that it was a boy, however, that same night the artist’s wife felt bad and was hospitalized after bleeding.

