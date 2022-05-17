Moved, Justin Bieber speaks out on the murderous shooting of Buffalo

Justin Bieber credit:Bang Showbiz

Justin Bieber took to the stage in Buffalo, New York, to condemn the “evil” racist attack that took place at a supermarket in the American city a few hours earlier. The singer actually performed at the Keybank Center the same night (Saturday April 14) shortly after a gunman killed ten people at a local store.

After a moment of silence for the victims of this massacre, which was described as being “motivated by racial hatred”, Justin told the audience according to Rolling Stone: “As you know, a tragedy has happened in this city, but what we’re going to do tonight is honor those people…as you know there’s a lot of division in this world so much racial injustice as you and I well know racism is a evil thing. But you and I are going to make a difference. We’re going to be the people who continue to talk about this with our friends and our family and our loved ones. We’re going to continue to be allies.”

The Canadian singer also shared a video showing this concert on Instagram, writing in caption: “Racism will not triumph, God will triumph. We are with you Buffalo and against this racist act.”