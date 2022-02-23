Movie and streaming releases: The Cursed, Texas Chainsaw Massacre and more | Movies

Uncharted/Action and adventure film, based on the video game series of the same name.

It features Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) on his first adventure as a treasure hunter alongside his partner Sully (Mark Wahlberg). Both are looking for the greatest treasure never found before. It opens today in theaters.

Dog/Comedy starring Channing Tatum about a United States Army Ranger and his task of getting a military working dog from Washington to Arizona in time to attend his handler’s funeral. It opens today in theaters.

The Cursed/Horror tape located at the end of the 19th century. It tells the story of how landowner Seamus Laurent slaughters a Romani clan and unleashes a curse on his family and his people. When Seamus’s son Edward goes missing and a young boy is found murdered, a visiting pathologist notices an even more sinister presence in the woods. It opens today in theaters.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre/Direct sequel to the 1974 horror classic. It takes place a few decades after those events and focuses on serial killer Leatherface, who targets a group of businessmen. Then, he comes into conflict with a vengeful survivor of his previous murders. Premieres Friday on Netflix.

The King’s Man/Prequel to the films The Kingsman: The Secret Service and The Kingsmen: The Golden Circle. It focuses on various events during World War I and the birth of the secret organization Kingsman. The film features Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton and Matthew Goode. Coming Friday to Hulu.

Spaceforce/The second season of the comedy-drama series follows a group of people tasked with establishing the sixth branch of the United States Armed Forces, the United States Space Force, tasked by the president to have “boots on the moon.” ” for 2024. The series features Steve Carell, John Malkovich and Ben Schwartz. Premieres Friday on Netflix.