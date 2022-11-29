Movie billboard is renewed today with horror and drama proposals

Among these, the premiere of the third film by Jordan Peele stands out, the actor who ventured not long ago as a director and who managed to stand out in the horror genre with the films get outfrom 2017, and usof 2019.

On this occasion, he adds to his filmography the unprecedented nope, which accompanies the events that unfold after the caretakers of a horse ranch in a small town in the interior of California have discovered a strange and hilarious force. True to his style, Peele tends not to give many prior details of the entanglement of his films.

With 130 minutes in length, the film has in its cast Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Brandon Perea, Steve Yeun, Keith David, Devon Graye, among others.

Another title that is added to the billboard, of the same genre, is Ladder to hell, which introduces Kiera Woods, a mother who joins her daughter in a new house where the little girl mysteriously disappears in the basement. From this situation, she realizes that there is an ancient and powerful entity that controls the home and that she must face with the danger of losing her family’s soul forever.

Under the script and direction of Brendan Muldowney, the 94-minute long film has in its cast Elisha Cuthbert, Eoin Macken, Abby Fitz, Tara Lee, Dylan Fitzmaurice Brady, among others.

In the same way, the horror genre opens today Devil, a film that accompanies a young nurse who accepts a job as a caretaker for a mysterious medium, in a remote house. However, after that decision, she begins to be tormented by her childhood traumas.

With a script and direction by David Bohorquez, the 88-minute long film includes Francisca Estevez, Fiona Horsey, María Camila Pérez, among others.

Drama. But not only horror lives the cinema. Unlike the previous ones, this premiere is of the drama genre.

Is about After: infinite love, which features a couple whose relationship has never been easy. While he remains in London after her mother’s wedding, plunging into her own darkness, she decides to return to Seattle. Given the situation, the woman must decide if she bets on love or if the time has come to put herself first.

Under the direction of Castille Landon, the 119-minute long film has in its cast Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Louise Lombard, among others.







































