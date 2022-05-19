Movie Billboard, Peru: Premieres on Thursday, May 19 | “Cholo”, “The weight of talent”, “Dog. A wild trip”, “The protected one” | Cineplanet, Cinemark, Cinepolis, UVK | Films

Synopsis: Nicolas Cage is desperate for a role in a Quentin Tarantino movie. On top of that, he has a very strained relationship with his teenage daughter and is deep in debt. These debts force him to appear at the birthday party of a Mexican billionaire who is a fan of the actor’s work in his previous films, with the intention of showing him a script he has been working on. As he bonds with the man, the CIA informs him that the billionaire is actually a drug cartel kingpin who has kidnapped the daughter of a Mexican presidential candidate. After this, he is recruited by the United States Government to obtain information.