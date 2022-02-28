Movie “CODA” surprises at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and wins the highest award – Culture

The hearing-impaired drama “CODA” surprised pundits last night by winning best ensemble in a motion picture at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, known for fielding Oscar favorites.

In addition to the top prize, the film directed by Sian Heder won the award for best supporting actor for Troy Kotsur. As best actor, the chosen one was Will Smith thanks to his role in “King Richard”, while the best actress went to Jessica Chastain (“The eyes of Tammy Faye”).

The American actress with Puerto Rican descent, Ariana Debose, was awarded as best supporting actress for “Love without barriers”.

As for the television awards, these are the winners:

Best Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Murray Bartlett-“The White Lotus”

Oscar Isaac – “Scenes From a Marriage”

Michael Keaton – “Dopesick” – Winner

Ewan McGregor-“Halston”

Evan Peters-“Mare of Easttown”

Best Actress in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Jennifer Coolidge – “The White Lotus”

Cynthia Erivo – “Genius: Aretha”

Margaret Qualley-“Maid”

Jean Smart-“Mare of Easttown”

Kate Winslet – “Mare of Easttown” – Winner

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox – “Succession”

Billy Crudup-“The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin-“Succession”

Lee Jung-jae – “Squid Game”- Winner

Jeremy Strong-“Succession”

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston-“The Morning Show”

Jung Ho-yeon – “Squid Game” – Winner

Elisabeth Moss – “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sarah Snook – “Succession”

Reese Witherspoon – “The Morning Show”

Best Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas – “The Kominsky Method”

Brett Goldstein-“Ted Lasso”

Steve Martin – “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short – “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso” – Winner

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning-“The Great”

Sandra Oh-“The Chair”

Jean Smart – “Hacks” – Winner

Juno Temple-“Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso”

Best Ensemble in a Drama Series

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“The Morning Show”

“Squid Game”

“Succession” – Winner

“Yellowstone”

I Best Cast in a Comedy Series

“The Great”

“Hacks”

“The Kominsky Method”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”- Winner