Movie kisses, the top 5 of the best “pecks” on the big screen

Some movies are full of romantic, tender, steamy, chaste and even fake kisses. Here is a section One of the best kisses in movie history.

Prepare your popcorn, choose the best seat and enjoy the movies with the best kisses in a film marathon that you cannot miss. Let’s get started!

1. Gone with the Wind

– Year: 1939

It’s the oldest of our best kisses, starring Clark Gable and Vivien Leigh. In the scene we can see Miss Scarlet responding with a slap to the daring and passionate kiss, which became one of the most legendary scenes in history.

2. From here to eternity

– Year: 1953

If there is a mythical kiss in the history of the Seventh Art, it is that of Burt Lancaster and Deborah Kerr, who are rocked by the waves at the seashore.

Undoubtedly, the romanticism and sensuality in equal parts for this extramarital relationship between the wife of an officer and a sergeant takes us on a trip to another world.

3.Pretty Woman

– Year: 1990

Despite the fact that the lady in waiting played by Julia Roberts makes it clear to Richard Gere that he can do anything but kiss her, at the end of the film the infatuation that unites them with an unforgettable kiss on the emergency stairs of the building where he lives.

4. Diary of a passion

– Year: 2004

This romantic film is about a forbidden love that remains dormant for years. Starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams who in real life can’t stand each other, but without a doubt their kiss in the rain caused us endless emotions.

5. La La Land

– Year: 2016

Without a doubt, this film is the best example of a modern musical which left us trapped with a passionate kiss, accompanied by a dance hall setting spinning around them.

The couple formed by Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling raised a multitude of sighs in theaters, and we cannot leave behind their dances or their kisses, which are already part of the history of the seventh art.

Without a doubt, the kisses have transcended according to the cinema, it seems that they go hand in hand with each other, but, if you liked this note, you cannot miss the program of “Sound Lines” every Saturday at 3:00 p.m. through 102.5 FM.