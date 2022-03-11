Movie listings: all the premiere films this week (March 11-13)

we arrived at weekend. As we always do at FreeGameTips, the time has come to take a look at what he has to tell us the world of cinema this Friday, what premieres will make us visit our trusted rooms; either alone or accompanied. The box office is tight with releases such as The Emperor Code, The Event, The Protected One or Luzzu, among others. In addition, the proximity to Oscar awards invites us with special enthusiasm to go to the rooms. These are the premiere movies this weekend (from March 11 to 13) in cinemas throughout Spain.

List of premieres:

Emperor Code

Duration: 104 minutes.

Direction: Jorge Coira.

Synopsis: starring Luis Tosar, this Spanish suspense film puts us in the shoes of Juan, who works for the secret services protecting the interests of the country’s upper echelons. In his new assignment, he will have to focus on Ángel González, an apparently normal politician. However, his task will be to bring out his dirty laundry.

The Bad Guys

Duration: 100 minutes.

Direction: Pierre Perifel.

Synopsis: DreamWorks Animation tells the story of five famous criminals who seek to complete their most difficult mission to date: behaving like normal people. This animated film is based on the anonymous illustrated novels by Aaron Blabey.

the protégé

Duration: 109 minutes.

Direction: Martin Campbell.

Synopsis: Starring Maggie Q, Michael Keaton, Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Patrick and Ori Pfeffer, this thriller of action surrounded by crimes tells us the story of Anna, who will become one of the most skilled contract killers in the world. Following the death of a loved one, Anna swears revenge and teams up with Rembrandt (Michael Keaton).

The event

Duration: 100 minutes.

Direction: Audrey Dian.

Synopsis: French film nominated for best direction at the BAFTA Awards 2021, one of the great productions of last year in the European market. The event takes us to the year 1963 and puts us in the eyes of Anne, a brilliant student with a great future. However, she soon finds out that she is pregnant, which interrupts her academic projection. A story about motherhood, struggle, shame and pain.

the basement man

Duration: 114 minutes.

Direction: Philippe Le Guay

Synopsis: this thriller based on real events tells the story of a man named Fonzic, interested in buying a basement in which a couple of Jewish origin lived. All normal at the moment, but this interested man is actually a Nazi holocaust denier. The couple, who desperately try to cancel the sale, are unsuccessful. The conflict is inevitable and the life of this couple, very complicated. A power struggle.

The last movie

Duration: 102 minutes.

Address: Pan Nalin.

Synopsis: From India comes this dramatic production of the film-within-the-cinema genre. Samay, a nine-year-old boy, lives with his family in a village on the outskirts of India. After discovering the world of cinema, he falls in love with the seventh art and, against his father’s wishes, tries to go to the movie theater every day. He will soon befriend the projectionist, who will give him free access in exchange for food. The adventure begins at that moment, trying to reconcile childhood magic with the magic of cinema. touching.

Luzzu

Duration: 94 minutes.

Direction: Alex Camilleri.

Synopsis: family drama in which a Maltese fisherman will have to face a new leak in Luzzu, his wooden boat. He barely manages to survive and soon he will see how that way of life, a family tradition, is in danger due to the irruption of the fishing industry, which does not give traditional fishermen a break. An award-winning social drama at the Sundance Festival.

Nora’s Awakening

Duration: 95 minutes.

Direction: Leonie Krippendorff.

Synopsis: Teen romantic drama about homosexuality. This German production tells us the story of Nora, who, unlike the rest of the girls her age, is different; she acts differently and has other interests. She will soon discover the reason. Nora’s first love will lead to a series of inevitable changes in her life. Great reception by critics.