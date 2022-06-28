Movie listings in July 2022: “Thor: Love and Thunder” and “Elvis”

Discover the premieres that await you on the July 2022 billboard | Photo: Getty Images

Summer arrives in theaters and the premieres of the billboard july 2022 advance the holiday season with movies for all tastes. From superheroes to the biopic of one of music’s biggest stars. At Uno TV we tell you what there is to watch during the month.

“Elvis”: the July recommendation on the July 2022 billboards

After the success of Bohemian Rhapsody Y Rocketmanbiopics of Freddie Mercury and Elton John, director Baz Luhrmann brings to the big screen the life of Elvis Presley with Austin Butler playing the “King of Rock” and recently controversial actor Tom Hanks as agent Tom Parker. Enjoy it in the billboard july 2022!

What is it about? The film explores the life and music of Elvis through the prism of his complicated relationship with Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks), his enigmatic manager. The story spans more than 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the cultural revolution and America’s loss of innocence.

“Thor: Love and Thunder”: the most anticipated movie on the July billboard

The God of Thunder becomes the first superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) to have a four-film saga with Thor: Love and Thunder, the story of how the Avenger managed to recover from the depression that plagued him since the events of Avengers: Infinity War to face the butcher of the gods.

do What is it about? Thor embarks on a search for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To deal with the threat, he enlists the help of the Valkyrie King, Korg, and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields her magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor.

July billboard: premieres by day

Direct from Germany arrives The perfect man, directed by Maria Schrader. It is about Alma, a scientist who works at the Pergamon museum in Berlin. In order to obtain funds for her research, she agrees to participate in an unusual study.

The protagonist will have to live for three weeks with a humanoid robot that is programmed to fit her personality and needs. This is how Alma meets Tom, a highly developed machine that has been created solely and exclusively to make her happy. What could go wrong in the billboard july 2022?

Howl is one of the proposals of terror of the billboard july 2022directed by DJ Caruso and performed by a young Rainey Qualley.

When a young mother is barricaded inside a pantry by her violent ex-boyfriend, she must use her wits to protect her two young children from growing danger while finding an escape. The premise of this film mixes themes such as gender violence and intrafamily.

The billboard July 2022 is full of international titles and twino Sinister is no exception. From Finland comes a horror film directed by the Finn Taneli Mustonen. The film tells the story of a mother who has to face the unbearable truth about her surviving twin son.

Critics have rated this film starring Theresa Palmer as a mix between Midsommar by Ari Aster and The Boy by William Brent Bell, in addition to highlighting the performance of the protagonist. If what you are looking for is a horror option, this is your ideal alternative.

In the Germany postwar period, Hans has been jailed repeatedly over several decades for something the government considers a crime: being homosexual. As he returns to prison, over and over again, his desire for freedom is systematically destroyed; his only stable relationship is his longtime cellmate, Viktor.

As your relationship blossoms, the great freedom explores the constant search for love, lost time and the strength of the human spirit. Don’t miss this German film as part of the billboard july 2022.

DC League of Super Pets is the best option for the youngest members of the family and fans of comics characters, as this animated film will tell the story of the pets of the DC Comics characters, such as Superman’s dog.

With the voices of Alfonso Herrera and Alex Montiel for the Spanish version, this children’s film will be full of action and laughter while superheroes are not available to save the world. Do not miss it with your children or nephews in the billboard july 2022.

“A climber trapped on the side of a mountain fights against four assassins who were on a ledge jutting twenty feet above her”, that is the premise of on the edge of the abyssa British suspense thriller directed by Howard J. Ford.

If you like assassin movies, imposing sets and rappelling, this premiere at the billboard july 2022 it is unmissable. She is played by Brittany Ashworth.

Good luck Big Leo is a tragicomedy that explores Nancy Stokes, a retired school teacher, longing for some adventure. Her late husband Robert provided her with a home, a family, and something like a life, but she never had emotion in bed. Now that Robert is long gone, Nancy puts her plan in motion and hires a young male gigolo who goes by the exotic name “Big Leo.”

“It’s only January, but ‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’ should already be playing for the 2023 awards (…) A deep and relevant reflection on expectations, disappointments, satisfaction and shame”, says the critic Martin Tsai of The Wrap. Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack star in one of the strong cards of the July 2022 billboard.