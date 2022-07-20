Movie listings on Imagen Television July 24, 2022

Don’t have a plan for this weekend?

If you don’t want to leave home because you want to rest, keep in mind that in Image Television there will be very good movie titles so you can spend a whole marathon, either alone, with your partner or with friends.

Movies will air on Sunday July 24 from 2 pm on channel 3.1

The first title is It is said of me. Starring Emma Stone, Amanda Bynes, Cam Gigandet and Stanley Tucci, the film tells the story of young Olive, who has been the subject of one of the worst pranks you can experience in high school.

Someone has spread a rumor that she has lost her virginity; but, after her initial fright, he realizes that he can use what is said about her for her benefit.

This tape is rated A.

at 4 pm follow My life at 17. It’s about two high school students who are best friends and see their friendship falter when one starts dating the other’s older brother.

Starring Hailee Steinfeld, Woody Harrelson and Kyra Sedgwick, this film is rated A.

At 6 pm it will air The seamstresses of Dagenham.

In 1968, the seamstresses of the Ford factory in Dagenham, England, not being recognized as qualified employees and working in precarious conditions, decide to start a strike. In their struggle they demand equal pay between men and women, as well as equal labor rights.

Rated B, the film stars Sally Hawkins, Rosamund Pike, Miranda Richardson and Bob Hoskins.

Finally, at 8.30 pm it will be broadcast Maudi’s life.

Maud Dowley is a cheerful woman from Nova Scotia who dreams of independence from her protective family. Everett Lewis is a sullen local fisherman looking for a housekeeper. After seeing his ad, Maudie soon moves into Everett’s house to take care of the housework. But what begins as a difficult coexistence between two opposite poles will gradually become a love story… Based on real events, the film tells the story of the Canadian painter Maud Lewis, of her relationship with whom she became on her inseparable life partner, Everett Lewis, and how her simple paintings came to be seen and recognized in all corners of the country, making her one of the most representative folk artists in Canada.

Also rated B, it stars Ethan Hawke, Sally Hawkins, Kari Matchett and Gabrielle Rose.

So you have very good movie options for the weekend.

jvc