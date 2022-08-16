Movie locations in CDMX that you can still visit

CDMX has been the perfect setting for more than one Mexican movie and Hollywood, if you don’t know what else to do in summer, you can plan a visit to these places in the country’s capital that served as locations.

Parish of the Immaculate Heart of Mary

Romeo + Juliet stole hearts in 1996, with a Leonardo Dicaprio young man in the role of Romeo. The city of Verona in the film is nothing more, nothing less than CDMX.

The tape was recorded in more than one place in the city, however, what stands out the most is the church scene, a sequence that was recorded in the Parish of the Immaculate Heart of Mary of the Del Valle neighborhood.

Where: Gabriel Mancera 415, Col del Valle Centro, Benito Juárez, 03100 Mexico City, CDMX.

El Baile de los 41, a production that premiered on streaming this year, brought to the screen a fact that was rarely talked about in the history of our country, where a group of men lived their sexuality openly in a club.

The film was shot in Mexico City and Guadalajara, among the locations are the bar “La Ópera” and the National Museum of Art (Munal), however, the construction that most attracts attention is the Casa Rivas Mercado.

Where: C. Heroes 45, Guerrero, Cuauhtémoc, 06300 Mexico City, CDMX.

Anthropology National Museum

Who would plan a robbery at one of the most important museums in CDMX? Easy, Alonso Ruizpalacios.

In his film Museo, starring Gael García, we see places in the city such as Reforma and the Tláloc monolith, but the one that stands out the most is the National Museum of Anthropology, which you can visit on your next family outing.

Where: Av. Paseo de la Reforma s/n, Polanco, Bosque de Chapultepec I Secc, Miguel Hidalgo, 11560 Mexico City, CDMX

Parish of San Pedro Apostol

One of the jewels of Mexican cinema is Los Tres García, with Pedro Infante, Víctor Manuel Mendoza, Abel Salazar and the grandmother of Mexico, Sara García.

In the film stands out the Parish of San Pedro in Cuajimalpa.

Where: Av. Juárez, Cuajimalpa, Cuajimalpa de Morelos, 05000 Mexico City, CDMX

Man on Fire is one of the films that has used the most locations both in CDMX and in other states of the country such as Puebla. Starring Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning, it shows the streets of the Center, the Plaza de Santo Domingo, Paseo de la Reforma and more.

Where: Republic of Brazil, Historic Center of the City. from Mexico, Center, Cuauhtemoc, 06020

