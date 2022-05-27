Movie love, the tape in which the story between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly began

In Hollywood everything seems like a movie and even loves often emerge as a whole story worth seeing with twitches. The case of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly happened between a romantic comedy plot and a police one.

The actors were called for the tape Midnight in the Switchgrass, a plot that recounts the life of the most dangerous serial killer in Texas. On the tape, officers Karl Helter and Rebecca Lombardo become involved in a sex trafficking case.

During their investigation, they discover that everything is related to the criminal and they are associated with an agent who has been behind the murderer for years. However, things get complicated when Lombardo ends up involved in said network of women.

The film stars Megan Fox, Bruce Willis, Emile Hirsch, Lukas Haas, Lydia Hull and fellow singer and Fox’s current partner, Machine Gun Kelly. The production premiered on July 23, 2021, but how did love come about?

The beginning of an eccentric love story

On more than one occasion, the beautiful Megan has narrated how she literally met the man of her dreams. According to the actress, she accepted the role to star in the film with Willis. During the script reading, she asked who would play one of the characters, since the actor was not present or not.

When they told her that they would also be the singer Machine Gun Kelly, she looked him up on the internet and found him attractive, because he was her type of man. Some time later, she revealed in an interview that she had idealized him since she was 4 years old.

On the other hand, MGK, who is actually called Colson Baker, revealed that when he was offered the role He was in doubt whether to accept it or not, but in the end he decided to do it in part because he wanted to share the screen with the beautiful Megan Fox.

When they met on the set of recordings, the couple felt a match that is rarely found, a love at first sight. They understood each other after having long talks in the dressing rooms. According to Fox, she and Kelly are two parts of the same soul.

Currently, the celebrities got engaged a year after they met and live a peculiar relationship that involves an effervescent and eccentric life as a couple in the midst of spiritual retreats, blood consumption and an evident uncontrollable attraction for each other.