Movie memorabilia at auction

A childhood dream come true. Do you want the flying scooter used by Marty McFly in “Back to the Future Part II”? Or the stormtrooper helmet worn in “Return of the Jedi”? If you answered “yes”, your appointment is in London from 9 to 11 November, for the auction organized by the Prop Store: a vast selection of film memorabilia (over a thousand!) For a total value of more than 7.5 million dollars. Costumes, furnishings, props and many other “oddities” are expected for the event (see the video attached to this article).

“I think most of the people interested in these things are moved by nostalgia. The most valuable items tend to be those from movies from the 70s and 80s. These are bought by people who now have some money, ”explained Tim Lawes, the company’s shipping manager. «They are recovering that little moment of their childhood—, he added – perhaps when they saw a movie for the first time on VHS or DVD, or watching it on television at Christmas with their family … The portrait of our ‘typical customer’ is this”.

Can you afford them? For example, a life-size T-800 skeleton, straight from the set of “Terminator 2: Judgment Day”, is estimated at 75,000 to 100,000 francs (60,000-80,000 pounds), Sean Connery’s James Bond suit. from “You Only Live Twice”, ranges from 65 to 90 thousand francs (50,000-70,000 pounds) and the sword of Achilles wielded by Brad Pitt in “Troy” ranges from “only” 10,000 to 15,000 francs (8,000-12,000 pounds). But at the top of the list for fans … er the most serious collectors, here is the miniature of an “X-wing” fighter from ILM (Industrial Light and Magic, the special effects company that he built) of “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi”, with an estimated price range of 250,000 to nearly 400,000 francs (200,000-300,000 pounds). But even the attacker’s helmet (from the same narrative universe, of course) has an estimated price ranging from 125,000 to 200,000 francs (100,000-150,000 pounds). Loading... Advertisements

“People buy these items to jealously guard them,” he told Reuters Lawes. “Basically, what we do is the preservation of the history of cinema. Most people who buy from us place these memorabilia under display cases, at home, in a meeting room or in a museum. So these objects are preserved with extreme care ». Movie fans can also buy a 75,000-100,000 francs (£ 60,000-80,000) Mattel hoverboard signed by ‘Back to the Future’ star Michael J. Fox and a ‘Wilson’, the personified ball with the face drawn on it. the misfortunes of Chuck Noland in Tom Hanks’ Cast Away. It has a price ranging from 50,000 to 75,000 francs (40,000-60,000 pounds). But there are also costumes taken from the great classics such as “Elf”, “Spider-Man”, “Blade Runner” and “Shakespeare in Love”.

© CdT.ch – All rights reserved