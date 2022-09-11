movie monarch

CDMX

The Queen Elizabeth II of England passed away this Thursday, September 8, just a few months after celebrating her Platinum Jubilee, which commemorated her 70 years on the throne. The news, issued by Buckingham Palace through a statement, spread like wildfire.

The televisions and the media, following the indications of Operation London Bridge, were dyed black. Their grills and models have also been affected.

Here are just some productions on the British monarchy.

´The Queen´, 2006

Direction: Stephen Frears. Cast: Helen Mirren, James Cromwell, Michael Sheen, Alex Jennings, Sylvia Syms.

Before the series ´The Crown´, Peter Morgan wrote the script in this movie by Stephen Frears that follows the immediate beats after the death of Diana of Wales, following both the reaction of the Queen as Minister Tony Blair, respectively played by Helen Mirren and Michael Sheen.

The movie achieves a fascinating balance between hagiography and well-placed irony that exposes some less friendly aspects of the monarchy. Mirren also does a job to remember.

´The King´s Speech´, 2010

Direction: Tom Hopper. Cast: Colin Firth, Helena Bonham Carter, Geoffrey Rush, Michael Gambon, Guy Pearce.

This Tom Hooper drama released in 2010 is called one of the best biopics of all time having won 4 Oscars, including Best Movie. Here we have a look at Elizabeth’s childhood and origins with a plot centered around her father, King George VI. The monarch suffers from his stutter being an inconvenience in his functions and seeks help from Lionel Logue to eliminate his speech defect.

´Spencer´, 2021

Direction: Pablo Larrain. Cast: Kristen Stewart, Jack Farthing, Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins, Sean Harris.

Here again the center is taken by another real figure, that of Diana of Wales through the capital interpretation of Kristen Stewart. But it is her point of view that offers us a better portrait of the archaic monarchical institution, and also of its maximum representative, imposing and terrifying her without almost saying a word.

Details that mark how well drawn this almost ghost story by Pablo Larraín is, which he takes advantage of to study a complex and inaccessible character. A lavish exercise beyond a Stewart who, again, is phenomenal.

The Crown

Netflix opted in 2016 for ´The Crown´, a fiction with which to walk the corridors of Buckingham Palace. It was intended to be a portrait, more or less, the Queen Isabel II, one that started from her childhood to be able to draw a woman who was forced to be Queen when it wasn’t even his turn (his uncle Edward VIII renounced the throne for love and it was his father, King George, who took over).

The critics praised her and even her own Queen She declared herself a follower of fiction. The plot of ´The Crown´ is marked by her strategic encounters, her friction with her sister Margarita and her children, her marital problems and, above all, her contradictions. The fiction goes through historical episodes to show how they lived inside Buckingham Palace. The first actress to play the Queen Elizabeth II in this fiction was Claire Foy, who won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for the role, but Olivia Colman took over to give life to a slightly more mature version. In the fifth season, whose premiere is scheduled for next November, we will see Imelda Staunton in the role.