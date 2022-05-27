Movie mothers you can see again

The cinema has examples of memorable mothers whose personality goes beyond the self-sacrificing mother, with many more nuances than those granted by their status as mothers. Luckily the seventh art already tells, shows and claims that there is life beyond the stereotypes of motherhood with imperfect women who make us enjoy on the big screen. Relive these seven memorable performances on streaming platforms, sharing your time and bonding with mom.

Erin Brockovich (2000)

Julia Roberts (Pretty Woman) won the Oscar for best actress for this drama in which she gave life to the activist Erin Brockovich. The film, directed by Steven Soderbergh (Traffic), is based on real events. Its protagonist is a divorced mother who gets a position in a law firm and investigates the mysterious case of a small town. The health problems of her inhabitants seem to be related to an electrical company that she intends to bring to justice.

Where to watch it: Amazon Prime and Google Play

Return (2006)

In this film, directed by Pedro Almodovar, Raimunda is a woman of character who has a daughter in her teens and a husband who doesn’t have a job. Sole works in a hair salon. Her mother has died in a terrible fire, but she doesn’t seem to be quite gone when it turns out that she pays her daughters and someone else an unexpected visit. Within this social fabric, three generations of women survive the wind, the fire and even death, thanks to their kindness, their audacity and their boundless vitality. Penelope Cruz won the Goya for best actress.

Where to watch it: Netflix and Apple TV.

The Boys Are Fine (2010)

In this family drama from Lisa Cholodenko, two mothers are better than one. Julianne Moore and Annette Bening star as Jules and Nic, a couple whose lives are turned upside down when their children (Josh Hutcherson and Mia Wasikowska) become hell-bent on meeting their biological father (Mark Ruffalo), a sperm donor who never thought to meet them. Awkward dinner parties, wacky entanglements and glimpses of midlife crises make up a fresh, modern portrait of marriage and motherhood.

Where to watch it: Amazon Prime

Bad Moms (2016)

Amy is a hard-working mom who leads a seemingly perfect life, but in reality, her stress levels are through the roof and about to explode. Tired of taking care of everything, she creates a group with two other mothers just as overwhelmed as her to free herself from the routine. In full fun and freedom, they meet the leader of a parents’ association who is devoted to the ideal of “perfect parents”. Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn star in Bad Moms.

Where to watch it: Amazon Prime Video.

Lady Bird (2017)

From their contentious shopping days to the screaming exchanges in the car, the relationship between Lady Bird (Saoirse Ronan) and her mother, Marion (Laurie Metcalf), is far from perfect. However, both are united by unbreakable bonds of love and mutual admiration. Her give and take is the fundamental pillar of Greta Gerwig’s sublime comedy, which, although it takes us into Lady Bird’s last year of high school, sprinkles it with vignettes with the most endearing mother-daughter moments: crying together listening to audiobooks, visiting homes they will never be able to buy or shop around the sunny corners of Sacramento.

Where to watch it: Amazon Prime, Apple TV and Google Play

Tulli (2018)

Marlo, mother of three children, the last one a newborn, receives an unexpected gift from her brother: a nanny for the nights. At first she seems like an extravagance, but Marlo ends up having a unique relationship with Tully, a kind, surprising and sometimes difficult young nanny. A black comedy that laughs at the concept of ‘super mother’, by talking to teenage children about topics such as feminism, conciliation or motherhood.

Where to watch it: Amazon Prime, Apple TV and Google Play

Otherhood (2019)

Based on the novel “Whatever Makes You Happy” by William Sutcliffe. Follows the lives of Carol (Angela Bassett), Gillian (Patricia Arquette) and Helen (Felicity Huffman) three lifelong friends who feel abandoned the Mother’s day, so they decide to leave their quiet residential neighborhood to travel to New York and meet their children. A journey in which they will discover that they must redefine their relationship with their children, but most importantly, rediscover themselves and make a change in their lives. It is an honest film that shows the complexity of life after motherhood.

Where to watch it: Netflix