NEW YORK — The series “Movie Nights” either movie nights of Bryant Park begins this Monday, June 13 for the second year since the start of the pandemic.

Anyone who wants to watch a free movie and enjoy the surrounding nature this summer can relax on the lawn at Bryant Park and watch “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” on Monday June 13.

This year marks the 29th season of the series, but unlike last year, it will only take place on Mondays, with the traditional 10 performances.

The lawn opens at 5:00 pm for blankets and picnics, and event organizers recommend that visitors be prepared to find their spot. Movies start at 8:00 p.m.

Here is the lineup for the 2022 Bryant Park Movie Night Series:

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Directed by Steven Spielberg, starring Harrison Ford.

June 20th

creed II (2018)

Directed by Steven Caple Jr, starring Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone.

June 27th

hairspray (2007)

Directed by Adam Shankman, starring Nikki Blonsky and Queen Latifah.

July 4th

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015)

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, starring Tom Cruise and Rebecca Ferguson

July 11

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

Directed by Stephen Surjik, starring Mike Myers, Dana Carvey and Christopher Walken.

July 18

scream 2 (1997)

Directed by Wes Craven, starring Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette.

July 25

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987)

Directed by Tony Scott, starring Eddie Murphy and Judge Reinhold.

August 1

Star Trek VIII: First Contact (nineteen ninety six)

Directed by Jonathan Frakes, starring Patrick Stewart and LeVar Burton.

August 8

grease 2 (1982)

Directed by Patricia Birch, starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Maxwell Caulfield.

August 15th

The Godfather Part II (1974)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola, starring Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Robert Duvall

If moviegoers need to find grass, the park also offers a map.

