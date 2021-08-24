Movie of the Week: “If We Met Today”

The 2018 film directed by Academy Award winner Ari Sandel, romantic comedy genre, is available on Netflix. The protagonist Noah meets Avery at a party, a charming girl who he believes to be the woman of his life, in fact he is immediately struck by her and it would seem that she too reciprocates his feelings. After having spent a very fun and in tune evening, before saying goodbye, they enter an automatic photo booth located in a pub and take several souvenir photos. At this point Noah accompanies Avery home and when he is about to kiss her the girl anticipates him with a friendly hug that leaves him blown away.

After three years, Noah has not yet overcome the disappointment of being just a friend and finds himself, sad, dejected and drunk, at Avery’s engagement party with her future husband, Ethan. Carrie, Avery’s best friend, seeing his discomfort and his state, accompanies him to the same pub where three years earlier the boy had gone with Avery. Seeing the same photo booth in the wake of memories, Noah enters it but this time the booth transforms into a sort of time machine, opening a time loop that will take him back to exactly the day he met Avery. This will allow him to change his destiny by looking for the most congenial solution to him to make his dream of love come true.

How will the story evolve between the two? Will Noah win Avery’s heart? Is it really what you want? Will there be another unforeseen possibility? In this comedy the romantic aspect prevails over the comedy together with the various questions about love, its mysteries and its secrets. The director is extremely skilled and intelligent, in intertwining and concatenating in a fluid and organic way the succession of the various conscious and unconscious mechanisms of Cupid’s dynamics, using the expedient of the time loop that allows you to make different choices. In the face of a not exceptional script, there are the brilliant and filling performances of Adam DeVine (Noah) and Shelley Hennig (Carrie) who enrich the dialogues with their interpretation making them more intense and powerful than they really are. Alexandra Daddario, in the role of Avery and Robbie Amell in the role of Ethan, while still being good they are quite static in their acting with the exception of the love scenes. The film is unconventional and is an existential reflection on the enigma of love that is sometimes much simpler and more affordable than it may seem for those who stubbornly seek it. Small cult not to be missed for lovers of the genre and beyond.

