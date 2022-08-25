Movie: PJ Hogan, My Best Friend’s Wedding

A few days ago while zapping, if I’m still zapping, I came across this classic from the ’90s, My Best Friend’s Wedding, 25 years after its premiere, I started looking for information about it and I came across very striking curiosities of the film. Romantic comedies are not the genre that I like the most, but this film has a different treatment where the protagonists are neither so good nor so bad, with an ending that could not be defined as “happy” in this genre.

Without further ado, I will tell you some curiosities of this classic of the ’90s. One of the characteristics that films have is that they do not always end up with the cast with which they arrive in theaters. To play Michael, the chosen one was Edward Burns (Saving Private Ryan, 1998), but the role went to DermontMulroney.

The change of the protagonist, it is said, was at the request of Julia Roberts. But Julia Roberts not only had the power to choose the male lead, she was also involved in selecting her counterpart. The candidates were DrewBarrymore and Laura Dern. But the chosen one was Cameron Díaz at the suggestion of Roberts.

And continuing with the casting, incredibly Julia Roberts was not the first choice to play Julianne Potter. Sarah Jessica Parker was chosen, but she had already signed her contract to star in Sex and the City, the series that catapulted her to fame.

Remembering “My Best Friend’s Wedding”, the famous restaurant scene will surely come to mind. Yes, the one where the characters start singing “I saylittleprayer”. Well, it was created by director PJ Hogan just before filming began since it was not part of the original script. The rest is part of the story. Rupert Everett’s character is undoubtedly one of the most attractive in the film. Such was the case, that in the screenings the public that attended did not convince them of the ending, yes, it had another ending that I will be telling you about, and everyone ended up asking for more participation from their character, and that is how we have that final dance of the film.

In the original ending they shot, Julia Roberts’ character meets a man played by John Corbett (My Big Fat Greek Wedding, 2002) at the wedding. However, they decided to change it because it was not working among the viewers who came to the audience tests, since they asked for more minutes from George (Rupert Everett).

It is one of the best romantic comedies of the 90s and one of those movies with which it is impossible not to end up singing with its protagonists. Who can resist singing “themoment i wake up…” when they appear singing around a table? But “My Best Friend’s Wedding” is even more than that, it is a sign that not all films of the genre have to have a happy ending or, rather, that the only happy ending is not the one that ends up eating partridges, but it can be dancing with your friend and single. In the movies and in real life.