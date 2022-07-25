Entertainment

Movie premieres for everyone

Los Angeles California

“NOT OKAY”

Modern influencer culture is humored in the clever satire “Not Okay” premiering on Hulu Friday, July 29. The film, written and directed by Quinn Shephard, stars Zoey Deutch as Danni, an aspiring writer in her twenties who can’t find what to say until she embarks on a little lie on social media (“a trip to Paris” photos taken from his apartment in Bushwick). When a tragic incident occurs in the town where she’s supposed to be, Dani has the traumatic story she’s been looking for. Dylan O’Brien of “The Maze Runner” (“Maze Runner – Run or Die”) stars alongside newcomer Mia Isaac, who was recently seen in the film about a road trip between a father and his daughter “Don’ t Make Me Go”.

“PAHANHAUTOJA”

For a different take on influencer culture, check out “Pahanhautoja” (“Hatching”), the gritty Finnish horror film about 12-year-old Tinja (Siiri Solalinna) and her perfectionist mother (Sophia Heikkilä), who has a popular blog called “Adorable Daily Life”. Directed by Hanna Bergholm, in its debut, the film has touches of “ET” and “Black Swan” (“Black Swan”) making it an interesting film about a supernatural creature. “Pahanhautoja” also premieres on Hulu on Friday, July 29, and could be a good pairing to watch with “Not Okay.”

“HONOR SOCIETY”

A high school student (Angourie Rice of “Spider-Man”) is desperate to get into Harvard and tries to take down her competition in the new comedy “Honor Society,” which premieres on Paramount+ on July 29. Directed by Oran Zegman and written by David A. Goodman (“Family Guy”), “Honor Society” also stars Gaten Matarazzo from “Stranger Things'” and Christopher Mintz-Plasse from “Superbad.”

