Movie premieres in Mexico in June 2022 | PandaAncha.mx

there are big movie premieres in Mexico for June 2022 What: Jurassic World: Dominion, Lightyear, Everything Everywhere At The Same Time, Exodus: The Last Tide, the black phone, Minions: A Villain Is Born and many more movies.

If you prefer to stay at home, we leave you the premieres of series and movies on Netflix Mexico for June 2022 that you cannot miss.

Premieres for June 3

Jurassic World: Dominion

Jurassic World: Dominion is the film that brings together for the only time the most emblematic characters of jurassic-park —Dr. Ellie Sattler, Dr. Ian Malcolm, and Dr. Alan Grant—and Jurassic World —Owen Grady and Claire Dearing— next to Dr. Henry Wu.

The film directed by Colin Trevorrow will conclude the story that began in 2015 in Jurassic World and the one that began in 1993 in Jurassic Park. In this new installment, the original cast is just as involved as Claire and Owen in a completely real and terrifying new adventure.

Premieres for June 10

Exodus: The Last Tide

In the not-too-distant future, after a global catastrophe has wiped out nearly all of humanity on Earth, an elite astronaut from the Kepler Space Colony must make a decision that seals the fate of the people on both planets.

devil

In the summer of 1974, Cherry Holly, a vibrant young nurse, is hired by the cold and calculating Naomi Hallewell to care for her father, Philip. Cherry is instantly drawn into the strange but intriguing world of the Hallewells. Cherry will soon discover that they are the last surviving members of an ancient race of predatory creatures and she will have to fight for her sanity and her life.

chasing a dream

Michelle Payne (Teresa Palmer) dreams of the impossible: to win the Melbourne Cup, the most difficult horse race. At the age of 15 she leaves school to become jockey and after several failures, a family tragedy followed by his own fall from a horse, almost ends the dream.

But with the love of her father (Sam Neill) and brother Stevie, Michelle won’t give up. Against all medical advice, she rides on and meets the Prince of Penzance. Together they overcame impossible odds to achieve the dream: a trip to the 2015 Melbourne Cup, at odds of 100 to 1. The rest is history.

The Hole in the Fence

In an exclusive summer camp, under the watchful eye of their tutors, the boys of a school receive physical, moral and religious training. The discovery of a hole in the fence on the edge of the camp will trigger a series of increasingly disturbing events. Fear and hysteria spread rapidly…

We

Two retired women, Nina and Madeleine, have been secretly in love for decades. Everyone, including Madeleine’s family, thinks they are just neighbors sharing the top floor of their building, as they shuttle back and forth between their two apartments, enjoying the affection and joys of daily life together, until an unforeseen event puts turns their relationship upside down and leads Madeleine’s daughter to unravel the truth about them.

Premieres for June 17

Lightyear

Filmmaker Angus MacLane directs Lightyearthe new animated adventure about the origin of the Space Guardian of toy story: Buzz Lightyear. American actor Chris Evans (Captain America) lends his voice to bring Buzz to life in this exciting animated adventure from Pixar and Disney.

After being marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years away from Earth, Buzz tries to find his way back home through time and space, so they are joined by a group of ambitious recruits and their robot cat, Sox. . But everything will be further complicated by the arrival of Zurg, an evil entity that has at his disposal many giant robots and a mysterious agenda.

Stories You Don’t Dare To Tell

Ji-woo, a web artist, visits an abandoned mansion located on the outskirts of Seoul to find inspiration for his work. But as he searches, he hears strange stories of the place: a pair of shoes abandoned in a corridor, laughter from unseen children… But despite the creepy atmosphere, Ji-woo unconsciously goes deeper into the strange mansion and the horrible secrets from him.

Premieres for June 24

the black telephone

Director Scott Derrickson returns to his roots with this new thriller of horror that has the backing of the acclaimed film studio Blumhouse.

Finney Shaw, a shy and intelligent 13-year-old boy, is kidnapped by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is useless. When an unplugged phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims, who are determined to make sure what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney.

The film stars Ethan Hawke in the scariest role of his career and Mason Thames.

Everything Everywhere At The Same Time

From filmmakers Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert comes the sci-fi action-adventure film Everything Everywhere At The Same Time. The film finds a Chinese immigrant caught up in a wild adventure where only she can save the world by exploring other universes. This leads her on an even greater adventure as she finds herself lost in the endless worlds of the multiverse.

super who?

He lost his memory and the only thing he remembers is that he has to do good for being… Badman? Cedric, a struggling actor who seems destined for a loser’s life. He doesn’t have a penny and his girlfriend has left him. When he finally gets a leading role as a super hero named “Badman”, he feels that anything is possible, but fate strikes again.

Goodbye Mister Haffmann

Paris, 1942. François Mercier is an ordinary man who only aspires to start a family with the woman he loves, Blanche. He is also the employee of a talented jeweler, Mr. Haffmann. But faced with the German occupation during World War II, the two men have no choice but to reach an agreement whose consequences, over several months, will change the destiny of the three characters.

Premieres for June 29

Minions: A Villain Is Born

The untold story of a twelve-year-old boy’s dream of becoming the world’s greatest supervillain.

In the 1970s, Gru grows up a huge fan of “The Savage Six,” a supergroup of villains. To show them that he can be evil, Gru devises a plan in hopes of becoming part of the gang. Luckily, he has the help of his faithful followers, the Minions, always ready to wreak havoc.